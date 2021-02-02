Leadership at last? Senators confirm candidate to run DHEC as coronavirus rages

Capt. Edward Simmer is interviewed by the Senate Medical Affairs committee on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Simmer is being considered to run South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. jboucher@thestate.com

The candidate to run South Carolina’s health and environmental agency won approval Tuesday from a key Senate committee after answering questions for more than two hours about how he would handle the coronavirus health crisis, his willingness to stand up to political pressure and his knowledge of environmental issues.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted without dissent to confirm Edward Simmer as Department of Health and Environmental Control chief, leaving only the full Senate to approve his nomination. Approval in the Senate is expected, based on the committee’s vote.

The DHEC board picked Simmer, a 56-year-old Ohio native, over more than 80 candidates and two finalists. The Dec. 22 decision by the board ended months of searching for a permanent director to lead the state during the coronavirus. South Carolina has had only an interim director since June, when Rick Toomey resigned in the middle of the COVID crisis.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Simmer laid out some of his philosophy and plans for the agency, most notably how he would deal with coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Simmer said the agency’s COVID 19 vaccine roll out could have been done more effectively and he pledged to make improvements to get shots in arms as quickly as possible.

Simmer, a career Navy doctor, said the department erred in relying on having people register for vaccinations online because many South Carolinians don’t have the ability to do that. Simmer said he’s already communicated with DHEC staff and the system is being improved. The agency has set up a call center to help register people by phone, and more improvements will be announced this week.

“We know a significant number of South Carolinians do not have reliable internet access,’’ Simmer told the Senate screening panel Tuesday. “So I think one thing I would have done was tried to develop that sooner, to ensure that we had an effective way for people to make appointments as quickly as possible.’’

“I think there was also obviously some miscommunication between DHEC and the hospitals in terms of the number of vaccines they were going to receive. Certainly, I think we need to look at the communication process, see what happened there.’’

Simmer’s comments were his first public statements since the DHEC board chose him to run the agency about six weeks ago.

During the hearing, Simmer said he supports basing decisions on science; correcting the governor if he makes a mistake on a health matter; and working with community leaders to persuade people reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine to do so.

Simmer also said he favors using surplus vaccines that are about to go bad on anybody who is available to take them.

Under questioning from Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, Simmer said he respects Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expertise, the national disease expert who has advised both presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Simmer said an important role for DHEC is to better communicate with the public.

“I think highly of Dr. Fauci,’’ Simmer said. “I think he’s a good leader. I think he’s provided useful advice. I don’t necessarily agree with everything he always says, but I think clearly he has a long history and distinguished career there at the National Institutes of Health.’’

Simmer pledged to tell the Legislature, and the public, the truth about health and environmental issues. He also said he favors spending a year studying whether to split DHEC into two agencies. Peeler has introduced bill to break away the agency’s health and environmental divisions, saying DHEC has become too unwieldy.

“I see my role number one, first and foremost, is I serve the people of South Carolina,’’ Simmer said. “I can’t serve the people in the most effective way possible if I’m not honest.’’

Under questioning from Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, Simmer said he favors allowing people who have received the first dose of the vaccine to get a second dose to make sure it is effective. There has been some discussion nationally of giving more people first doses, without reserving follow-up doses.

DHEC has struggled at times during the pandemic to provide testing, vaccine distribution and information about the outbreak in South Carolina. For much of the past year, the agency has been without either a director or a health division chief. Critics say a strong, visionary leader could help the state better respond to the COVID 19 threat.

Many hope Simmer’s nomination as DHEC chief will make a difference in improving South Carolina’s coronavirus response.

Simmer is a career Navy doctor with a long record of military service, most recently working as chief medical officer and deputy director of the TRICARE health plan, a type of insurance for military members and their families.

A psychiatrist, Simmer has run military hospitals in Washington state and in Beaufort. He also has helped provide psychiatric care and counseling to sailors who survived the USS Cole terrorist bombing in 2000, and has served as an advisor to the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention facility for suspected terrorists.

Simmer and his wife, Peggy, own a home in Beaufort they acquired and restored after he was named to head the military hospital in that area in 2010. She told The State the Simmers “fell in love” with Beaufort while he was stationed there.

Simmer’s choice as director by the board follows criticism that the agency board did move swiftly enough to find a replacement for Toomey. The board didn’t start seriously searching for a new director until late last summer, and it took until December to find a candidate.

Simmer said he was interested in the DHEC job for several reasons: It was a chance to further his career and move back to South Carolina. He said South Carolina is an enticing place to live based on his past time living in Beaufort. He plans to work at DHEC from Columbia, he said.

Simmer said he applied for the DHEC job, which was a natural step in his career.

“South Caroina is our adopted home,’’ Simmer told the committee. “We very much like South Carolina.’’