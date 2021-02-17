SC House Democrats walk out during ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban debate

South Carolina House Democrats walked out of the chamber Wednesday as what was poised to be an hours-long debate started over the “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill that would ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Most Democrats do not plan to return to the chamber to offer an amendments, The State was told, a tactic Democrats have used in the past to try and slow down the passage of the bill. A press conference is planned for 11 a.m.

Democrats have long acknowledged privately, and some publicly, they do not have the votes to kill the measure entirely.

Republicans hold the majority in the South Carolina House with 81 seats, strengthening their grip last year when they flipped two seats, giving Democrats only 43 seats.

If the House does not make any changes to S. 1, the bill will be ratified and head to Gov. Henry McMaster, who has said he will sign it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.