Richland council members vote to give up their problem-causing county credit cards

The Richland County Council has voted to hand over their taxpayer-funded credit cards.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the council overhauled the way elected and appointed officials can use purchase cards, or “p-cards,” which are at the heart of a scandal connected to a former council member.

“I’m happy to see that internal controls are being attempted to be put into place,” Councilwoman Yvonne McBride said before the vote.

Now, instead of each council member having their own card for expenses, the p-card is in the hands of a trained person. Other elected and appointed officials are also handing over their cards to a designated spender. Elected and appointed officials will have to request purchases from each department’s designated card holder and produce receipts.

The council also agreed to develop new guidelines for what can be purchased. Under the new rules, anyone who violates the guidelines will be required to reimburse the county and will be suspended from p-card use. Their p-card may even be revoked in certain cases.

Problems with council members having their own p-cards recently came into full view.

In December, state prosecutors accused Councilwoman Dalhi Meyers of using her p-card between 2018 and 2019 for extravagant purchases, including a trip to Greece and other places, a stay in a resort hotel and premium chocolates. A grand jury indicted her on 24 charges. Most of the charges related to allegations that she used public money for personal expenses.

At a hearing for Myers, a prosecutor said Richland County “tolerates” many questionable spending decisions. Its council members function almost like medieval lords in a fiefdom, he said.