SC House OKs beer, wine same-day delivery. What about permanent curbside pickup?

The South Carolina approved a proposal Thursday that would allow South Carolinians to buy beer and wine and have it delivered to their home on the same day, overriding arguments that too many underage people could get their hands on alcohol and that it would hurt small business.

And the chamber also approved by a 99-14 vote a bill to make the state’s temporary curbside pickup option permanent law, a much easier lift in the Legislature since it is already allowed under Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency order enacted last year.

South Carolina lawmakers filed the twin alcohol proposals during the COVID-19 pandemic, an outbreak in the state that forced South Carolinians to change their shopping habits to try and avoid the potentially dangerous respiratory disease.

Similar to same-day grocery shopping, the measure would allow South Carolinians or out-of-state guests 21 years and older to order beer and wine — but not liquor — and get it the same day. The alcohol delivery could only be made by a licensed same-day or third-party delivery service and the driver also would have to be 21 or older and pass a background check.

Upon delivery, the driver would have to scan the customer’s ID to ensure they are of age and make sure the customer is not intoxicated. It could not be ordered by someone and delivered to a school, playground, churches or college campus housing.

Forty other states allow the delivery of alcohol, including South Carolina’s border neighbors Georgia and North Carolina.

