More time for SC procrastinators: state income tax filing deadline moved back

Individual state income tax returns are now due on May 17.

The S.C. Department of Revenue is following the Internal Revenue Service’s lead in moving back the tax filing deadline for this year by one month from the traditional April 15 due date.

The state’s extension does not apply to people who make quarterly estimated tax payments. That deadline remains April 15.

The change means individuals now have until May 17 to file and pay their individual income taxes for the 2020 tax year, DOR said.

This is the second year Department of Revenue and the IRS have extended the tax filing deadline. Last year the deadline was pushed to July 15 because of the pandemic.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.