What does Cunningham’s entry in the SC Governor’s race mean? Join our live discussion

Reporter Caitlin Byrd and Maayan Schechter discuss the 2022 South Carolina Governor’s race after Joe Cunningham announced his candidacy on April 25, 2021.

The State reporter Caitlin Byrd dominated coverage Sunday that former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham officially started his campaign to run for South Carolina governor days after reporting first his very public eyeing of the race.

What does former SC House of Representative Joe Cunningham joining the governor’s race mean? How will Cunningham’s candidacy affect McMaster’s reelection chances? Who else might challenge him for the Democratic nomination?

Join us Friday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m. eastern for a live discussion on what a Cunningham candidacy is going to look like. Watch and ask questions on Facebook Live by visiting this page.

For an exclusive one-on-one with the candidate on on why he’s running for the state’s highest office, click here.