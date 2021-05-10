Job hunting in SC? Struggling to find workers? Share your COVID-19 work woes

SC Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced the state would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefit programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte Observer

On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced South Carolina would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefit programs in an effort to fill more than 80,000 job openings in the state.

The expanded benefits were added to help people during the ongoing pandemic, but critics have said they encouraged people to stay out of the workplace because they could make more money on unemployment.

The federal government initially awarded an additional $600 a week on top of the state unemployment benefits. The federal benefit was later reduced to an additional $300 a week. The federal program runs through Sept. 6 for states that don’t opt out.

