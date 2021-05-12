Did your bill pass? Join us for a live talk about what SC lawmakers got done in 2021

South Carolina lawmakers passed a flurry of bills in this year’s legislative session, which wraps up Thursday to close out the first year of a two-year General Assembly.

This bills they passed dealt with much more than restarting executions, restricting abortions, adding charges for hate crimes, finding a compromise on Santee Cooper and expanding gun rules.

So what did you miss in the Legislature’s work session, which can be a confusing mess? The State’s politics and government team wants to help break it down.

Bring your questions about the status of the abortion law, the transgender athletes ban bills, all the money flowing through the budget, what that could mean for you, and more.

On Friday morning, join reporters Maayan Schechter, Emily Bohatch and Joseph Bustos from The State’s politics and government team, who will break down the legislation passed and signed into law this year and what the Legislature will tackle in the next coming months and year.

They will discuss how the Legislature managed the session during the COVID-19 pandemic, share what legislative leaders will predict to happen next year and how you can stay better informed during the legislative session.

Join our live discussion by visiting this page, The State’s Facebook page or YouTube at 11 a.m., Friday, May 14.

