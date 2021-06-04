SC Juvenile Justice employees walk off job in protest over agency pay, management

More than 20 workers at the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Broad River Road walked out Friday morning in protest.

The workers walked off the job at about 7 a.m. in protest of issues that have wracked the department for years, such as staffing shortages, long shifts, lack of protection for officers and low pay.

A spokesman for the department could not provide immediate comment.

The protest comes as the Department of Juvenile Justice, and more specifically, its director, come under fire by state lawmakers.

While the department has had a questionable reputation for years, a recent audit reignited the ire of lawmakers. The audit reported that the department’s secure facilities are critically understaffed, its correctional officers fear for their own safety and the youth in their care aren’t adequately supervised or afforded timely medical treatment.

A similar audit completed four years ago contributed to the resignation of Pough’s predecessor.

Department Director Freddie Pough said the April audit painted an inaccurate or incomplete picture of what was actually going on.

At a hearing with lawmakers in late May, Pough was accused of being incompetent and asked to resign. He declined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.