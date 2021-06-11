VP Kamala Harris visiting SC to jump start national COVID vaccination push

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first official return to South Carolina on Monday, visiting Greenville to help jump start the White House’s national COVID-19 vaccination push that has centered particularly on the South where shots lag, the White House confirmed.

The tour is part of the administration’s goal of getting vaccines into 70% of U.S. adults by July 4. Now, the percentage is about 64%.

But South Carolina remains among the lowest in the country for getting vaccine shots into arms. Only 38.7% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Monday’s visit will be Harris’ first stop in South Carolina as the vice president and since joining President Joe Biden’s ticket last year after she exited the Democratic presidential primary contest.

The White House has not released details about when Monday she will visit or where she will stop.

USA Today, the first to report Harris’ trip, said her tour around the country will include stops at vaccination clinics, churches and university campuses and underserved communities where vaccine hesitancy remains high.

State health leaders are trying to drive up the vaccination rate, from hosting a vaccination pop-up site at the Columbia Place Mall in partnership with federal officials to launching a “Shot and a Chaser” campaign to incentivize young adults to take the vaccine in time for Biden’s July 4 goal.

In partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild, the state will reward anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at select breweries across the state with a free beer or soda.

“Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events,” Edward Simmer, the state’s health director, said in a statement. “This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

The pop-up vaccination sites include:

Upstate (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots available at all locations)

Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.

Lowcountry (Johnson & Johnson only)

Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Midlands (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots available)

Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3-7 p.m.

Pee Dee (Johnson & Johnson only)

Friday, June 11: Seminar Brewing in Florence from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tidal Creek Brewhouse in Myrtle Beach from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.