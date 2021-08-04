SC would get piece of Congress’ $1T infrastructure plan. Here’s how much

South Carolina could receive billions of dollars to make critical road and bridge repairs as well as expand services like public transportation and broadband under the $1 trillion infrastructure bill currently in the U.S. Senate.

According to White House estimates, South Carolina could receive nearly $10 billion dollars if the bill were to pass as it is currently written.

The biggest chunk of that sum would go to public transportation, according to a fact sheet provided by the Biden Administration. The Palmetto State would expect to receive $4.9 billion over five years to improve transit options across the state.

According to the fact sheet, 19% of public transit vehicles in South Carolina are past their useful life. Residents who use public transportation spend and extra 3.8% of their time commuting, and public transportation is 4.4 times more likely to be used by non-white households.

Funds for improving highway infrastructure makes up the next biggest chunk that South Carolina stands to get. The state could receive $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway programs over five years. According to the Biden administration, more than 7,200 miles of highway across South Carolina are in poor condition.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, South Carolina could also expect to receive $274 million in five years for bridge replacement and repairs to combat the more than 1,700 bridges across the state considered to be in poor condition. The Palmetto State could also compete for $12.5 billion more under the Bridge Investment Program for “economically significant bridges,” and about $16 billion dedicated to other major projects.

The infrastructure bill also includes money to “build out the first-ever national network of (electric vehicle) chargers in the United States,” according to the fact sheet. The initiative is part of the Biden administration’s push to fight climate change.

Of the total $7.5 billion in the bill allocated for that initiative, South Carolina could receive $70 million over five years, according to the fact sheet. The state could also apply for grant funding dedicated to electric vehicle charging stations, which would come out of an additional $2.5 billion.

The bill also has a focus on expanding broadband to rural areas. About 7.87% of South Carolinians live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure, according to the administration. More than 17% of the state’s residents do not have internet.

Under the infrastructure bill, South Carolina would receive at least $100 million to expand broadband coverage across the state to the at least 405,000 people who do not currently have access. Additionally, about 1.5 million would be eligible for an “Affordability Connectivity Benefit,” which is aimed at helping low-income families afford internet access.

After months of back and forth about what the infrastructure bill should include, a $1 trillion option made it to the Senate floor and was brought up for consideration Monday. Lawmakers are currently considering amendments to the bill, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote could be taken on it “in a matter of days.”