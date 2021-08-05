After resigning as LR5 superintendent, Melton lands new education job

A former Midlands school superintendent, who left her job after controversy with the district’s board, has been hired by the state Department of Education, according to a statement from the agency.

Former Lexington-Richland 5 superintendent Christina Melton took a position at the Department of Education as the director of assessment, which falls under the department’s Division of College and Career Readiness.

Melton, who was initially named the South Carolina superintendent of the year, will work to ensure state tests are aligned to state standards, according to the Department of Education statement. She also will work to ensure that students, parents, teachers and administrators receive feedback from assessment results so that feedback can be used to change teaching practices.

“Dr. Melton is a dynamic leader whose passion for students’ academic success is unrivaled,” Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman said in a statement. “It is not often that a leader of her caliber comes available to fulfill a crucial position in education. She will bring the same dedication and expertise that she has exhibited in schools, districts, and communities for over 28 years to the entire state.”

Melton will start her new job on Sept. 1.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The former superintendent announced she was resigning from her role in late June after serving in Lexington-Richland 5 for more than a decade. In response to her announcement, school board member Ed White resigned in protest.

The move came after months of controversy between Melton and the board, specifically when it came to reopening the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board decided to move forward with their timetable against Melton’s advice, which led to student protests and teacher walk outs.

The tension again rose to the surface after the board voted to no longer require students to wear masks in schools. The district ultimately rolled back their decision on advice of its attorney, while angering some members of the board who thought their directions weren’t being followed.

Some board members, including Chairwoman Jan Hammond, maintained that it was Melton’s decision to leave. However, White criticized several board members, saying they created a “hostile and abusive work environment,” that forced Melton out.