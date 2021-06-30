Education

Despite $226K payout, LR5 board chair says Melton was not forced to resign

Jan Hammond speaks during a meeting of the Lexington-Richland 5 board.
The chair of Lexington-Richland 5 school board said earlier this week outgoing Superintendent Christina Melton was not forced out, but left on her own volition.

Board Chair Jan Hammond told The State after a Monday school board meeting that Melton “was loved and revered by many board members. It was her decision,” to leave.

Hammond did not elaborate further.

Hammond made the comments after a reporter from The State asked her about an article from The New Irmo News in which the news outlet quoted Hammond saying Melton had been considering resigning for a month and that if Melton wanted to stay on as superintendent, she would have had enough votes to stay.

Melton, who has said little publicly since her abrupt resignation, has not said the board pushed her out. However, outgoing school board member Ed White said several board members created a “hostile and abusive work environment” that forced Melton out. White resigned in protest because of Melton’s resignation.

Melton could not be reached for comment.

Lexington-Richland 5 paid Melton a year’s salary, $226,368, as part of a settlement agreement that was approved during a closed-door portion of the school board meeting known as executive session.

