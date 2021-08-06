Pelosi mentions SC’s Norman’s COVID diagnosis a week after he sues over mask mandate

One day after South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi mentioned him while speaking with the press Friday.

Pelosi was asked about whether she would support a vaccine or mask mandate within the halls of Congress.

The California Democrat has required House members to wear a mask on the House floor. That move has sparked backlash from some Republicans, including Norman, who sued Pelosi.

“Sadly, one of our colleagues who is suing me for making people wear masks, which, of course, the District of Columbia says you have to do inside, but nonetheless, he sadly has been diagnosed,” Pelosi said Friday.

Norman, R-Rock Hill, along with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, filed a lawsuit in late July against Pelosi over her mask mandate on the House floor.

All three had been fined $500 for not following the rule. Norman and his colleagues asked a court to find the fines unconstitutional.

“Government-imposed mask mandates represent a harmful combination of virtue signaling and unjustified fear,” Norman tweeted last week.

Norman announced Thursday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The congressman said he would quarantine for 10 days before resuming normal activity.