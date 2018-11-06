3 incumbents likely to lose in Richland County school board elections

Three new faces will join the Richland 1 and Richland 2 school boards and a Richland County seat on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board.
Winning the at-large seat on the Richland 1 school board, which serves schools across Columbia and Lower Richland, is newcomer Yolanda Anderson. With the win, Anderson ousts incumbent Dwayne Smiling, who was one of three candidates competing for the at-large seat.
Anderson joins incumbents Aaron Bishop and Beatrice King, who were re-elected in uncontested races in their districts for the Richland 1 board.
In tight race for four seats in Richland 2, where all seats are elected at-large, incumbents Amelia McKie (the current board chairwoman), James Manning and Cheryl Caution Parker appeared headed for re-election. With most precincts reporting, Parker was caught in a near dead heat with fellow incumbent Craig Plank, who looked likely to lose his bid for a second term on the board.
McKie, Manning and Parker looked likely to be joined by newcomer Teresa Jones Holmes.
Richland 2 covers much of the east and northeast areas of the county.
In a narrowly decided race for a pair of Richland County seats on the Lexington-Richland 5 board, which includes the northwest corner of Richland County, newcomer Nikki Gardner and incumbent Ed White claimed victory. Incumbent Larry Haltiwanger lost his re-election bid.
Richland 1 school board, at-large
One seat open
- Yolanda Anderson 16,615
- Jackie Barker 14,700
- Dwayne Smiling (I) 6,348
(92 of 93 precincts)
Richland 2 school board, at-large
Four seats open
- Teresa Jones Holmes 15,007
- James Manning (I) 16,264
- Amelia McKie (I) 18,918
- James Mobley 9,065
- Cheryl Caution Parker (I) 14,283
- Craig Plank (I) 13,397
- Darrel President Sr. 8,005
(46 of 48 precincts)
Lexington-Richland 5 school board, at-large
Two seats open
- Nikki Gardner 7,019
- Larry Haltiwanger (I) 4,873
- Jeff Herring 4,683
- Ed White (I) 5,305
(23 of 23 precincts)
