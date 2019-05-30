Elections
2020 hopeful making stops in Columbia, Upstate
For the first time ever, Colorado Senator and presidential hopeful Michael Bennet will be making his first stop in South Carolina since launching his 2020 campaign, according to a statement from the campaign.
Bennet will be at two separate public events, one in Columbia on Friday and another in Fort Mill on Saturday.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Bennet will appear at the home of former Democratic National Committee Chairman Don Folwer for a party. The event will be followed by another party at the home of Sabrina Dailey in Fort Mill at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bennet, a former Denver Public Schools superintendent, launched his campaign early this month. During his announcement, he emphasized economic improvements and the “need to restore integrity to our government.”
