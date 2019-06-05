Jill Biden plans stops in Columbia to tour schools, talk with SC teachers

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia about education 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center.

As she travels across South Carolina to campaign for her husband, Jill Biden will be stopping in Columbia, according to a statement from former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Jill Biden, who is focusing on education during her travels, will be touring two schools and hosting a teacher listening session Thursday in the Palmetto State’s capital city.

At 9 a.m., Biden will visit The Center for Learning, a private school focused on early learning and child development located on Covenant Road. She will be touring the center.

An hour later, Biden will tour Eau Claire High School on Monticello Road. At 11 a.m., Biden will hold a teacher listening session at Grace Christian Church on Monticello Road.

After leaving Columbia, Biden will host an additional tour and listening session at The Franklin School in Spartanburg at 2 p.m.

Biden spent most of Wednesday in the Upstate, visiting a restaurant in Rock Hill and an Elementary School in Marlboro county.

Her trip follows her husband’s education policy roll out, which was released in May. The plan focused on teacher pay and investments in schools and early childhood education.