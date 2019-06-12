2020 presidential hopefuls to speak at Planned Parenthood abortion forum in SC

Democrats who want to be elected president in 2020 will be busy next weekend in South Carolina, after the Planned Parenthood Action Fund announced it will be holding a candidate forum at the same time as the S.C. Democratic Party Convention.

Of the 19 presidential hopefuls announced as speakers for the state party convention, 11 will be participating in the forum, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 on the University of South Carolina campus.

“It’s crystal-clear that access to reproductive health care – including safe, legal abortion – is a top issue heading into 2020,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund Director Kelley Robinson said, according to the statement. “If the 13 million+ Planned Parenthood supporters turn out to the polls and activate their networks, they can tip the 2020 election.”

Voters will be able to hear from the following Democrats as they speak about their plans on reproductive healthcare and abortion rights:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California

The event coincides with the S.C. Democratic Convention, which is being held across the city at the Columbia Convention Center. All hopefuls participating in the Planned Parenthood Forum are also listed as convention speakers.