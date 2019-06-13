Elections

Cory Booker plans to focus on small business, the wealth gap during upcoming SC stops

As multiple presidential hopefuls converge on South Carolina this weekend, Sen. Cory Booker will be attending several events to talk about his plans for jobs, wealth and wages, according to a statement from his campaign.

During his stops across Charleston, Booker will discuss closing the racial wealth gap and growing small businesses owned by African-Americans.

The New Jersey Senator will kick off the weekend by attending the Fight for $15 march and rally outside of a Charleston McDonalds at 10 a.m. His opponents former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Mayor Pete Buttigieg will also be attending the rally.

Saturday night, Booker will be visiting Dellz Uptown Restaurant for a small business stop. He will be at the Rutledge Avenue restaurant at about 4:15 p.m.

Booker will also be visiting Tasty Thai Restaurant on Calhoun Street at 5:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Booker is one of four 2020 contenders participating in the Black Economic Alliance’s presidential forum. He will be joined on stage by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The forum will be held Saturday in Charleston.

