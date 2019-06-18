Trump will launch his re-election in Florida, with SC’s Lindsey Graham at his side

Vice President Mike Pence visits Myrtle Beach to campaign Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump.

As President Donald Trump heads to Florida Tuesday night to announce the launch of he re-election campaign, he’s bringing along a familiar face: South Carolina’s own Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“I’m honored to be flying down to Orlando with President @realDonaldTrump as he announces his 2020 reelection campaign #Trump2020,” the Seneca Republican tweeted at about 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not surprising that Graham will be by the president’s side during his 8 p.m. rally in Florida. Graham has become a staunch ally of the Republican president in recent years, despite overtly expressing his disapproval for Trump on the 2016 campaign trail.

“The President has a compelling story to tell,” Graham tweeted Tuesday. “Whether it’s nominating conservative judges, defeating ISIS or cutting taxes and creating jobs, I look forward to helping share that story and spreading his conservative vision. Now ... On to Victory!”

The support during the 2020 election has gone both ways. Vice President Mike Pence headlined Graham’s re-election launch in Myrtle Beach in late March.

“In all of my lifetime, I don’t think there’s ever been an election where the stakes were higher and choices clearer,” Pence said at the event. “The truth of the matter is, we got a choice to make as a nation; if we’re going to continue on the path that this president has set us to a stronger, more prosperous America that your senator has supported every step of the way.”