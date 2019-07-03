Elections

Biden plans weekend presidential campaign stops across SC

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his campaign back to South Carolina this weekend, making stops across the state.

Biden will kick off his weekend Saturday with a campaign event in Sumter, which will be held at the M.H. Newton Family Life Enrichment Center at 2:30 p.m., according to his campaign.

Later that day, Biden will head to Orangeburg for another campaign event. He will appear at the Edisto Fork United Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the former vice president for President Barack Obama will head to Charleston to participate in a town hall series hosted by state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, according to a tweet from Kimpson. The event will be hosted at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall in Charleston and will begin at 3 p.m.

