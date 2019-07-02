Kamala Harris plans stops in SC week after debate clash with Biden

Meet the Candidate: Kamala Harris Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender.

After clashing with former Vice President Joe Biden in the first Democratic debate, presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will be returning to South Carolina for some campaign stops.

Harris will be holding meet and greets and town halls across the state during the same weekend Biden plans to visit the Palmetto State, though it is not yet known whether the duo of Democrats will appear in the same cities.

Harris will kick off her South Carolina trip Sunday with a 1 p.m. meet and greet in Hartsville at the Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Later that afternoon, Harris will hold a town hall in Florence. The event will start at 4:15 p.m. at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church.

On Monday, Harris will hold a town hall at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Doors will open at noon.

Biden’s campaign has yet to announce his schedule for the weekend.

Harris and Biden went head to head Thursday during the second night of the Democratic debate when moderators turned the conversation to race-related issues. Harris called out the former Vice President for his past stances on busing students during the desegregation of schools.