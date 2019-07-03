These Richland lawmakers are throwing support behind Elizabeth Warren. Here’s why

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Columbia College U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd inside the Godbold Center during an organizing event for her 2020 campaign at Columbia College Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Columbia, SC.

Presidential Hopeful U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren snagged endorsements from two Richland County lawmakers this week.

S.C. Rep. Wendy Brawley and S.C. Rep. Kambrell Garvin, both Democrats, threw their support behind the Massachusetts congresswoman, touting her record for releasing “ambitious policy proposals” and fighting for the working class.





“Senator Elizabeth Warren gets it! She understands the problems millions of Americans face every day trying to keep a roof over their head and food on the family table,” Brawley said, according to a statement from Warren’s campaign. “She has well-thought out plans that actually solve problems. I agree with her that our government must be restructured to work better for every day citizens struggling to keep up in an economy that is stacked against them.”

Garvin focused more on Warren’s proposals when it comes to education in his endorsement.

“As a former community organizer and public school teacher, law graduate, state legislator and life-long advocate for South Carolina’s public schools, I believe that education is key to lifting children out of poverty and providing them the tools for success,” Garvin said, according to a statement from Warren’s campaign. “Unfortunately, the growing burden of student debt is creating economic barriers for college graduates. I chose to support Elizabeth Warren because of her ambitious policy proposals and sincere desire to make the American Dream obtainable for all families.”

Brawley and Garvin co-wrote an op-ed in support of Warren, which appeared in The State Wednesday. The duo wrote that the only way South Carolina could present an equal opportunity for all residents is through sweeping changes to the state’s economy.

Warren’s plans — including those for universal child care and canceling student debt — offer those changes, the Richland lawmakers wrote.

“Elizabeth understands, as we do, that before we can create a government that works for all Americans, we have to acknowledge the current system has been tilted against communities of color,” the pair penned. “All South Carolinians deserve the access to the American Dream, and we believe Elizabeth has the vision and a unique approach to provide everyone the opportunity to succeed.”