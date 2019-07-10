2020 presidential hopeful’s wife to campaign in the Upstate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s interracial family has been called a sign of progress. AP

As her first solo campaign trip, New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray will travel to South Carolina to campaign for her husband, Bill de Blasio, this weekend.

McCray will be stumping for the New York City mayor in Chester and Newberry counties, meeting with local Democrats and activists, according to a statement from the de Blasio campaign.

On Saturday, McCray will hold a meet and greet with leaders in Fort Lawn. The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Fort Lawn Community Center.

At 3 p.m. that day, McCray will hold another meet and greet in Newberry at Steelhorse Smokehouse.

Sunday, McCray will visit Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 10 a.m. in Blackstock.

McCray has long been known for her work in mental health, being named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People for her work in the area.

The first lady spearheaded an initiative in New York City to guarantee mental health care to the metropolis’s residents.

The nearly $1 billion program, known as ThriveNYC, was launched in 2015, but has since come under fire with questions about program feasibility and whether it has produced concrete results.

None the less, de Blasio has touted the program during his campaign, proposing expanding it to a national scale.