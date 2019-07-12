2020 hopeful who spent millions on Trump impeachment ads to visit SC

‘Scared:’ New political ad from billionaire Tom Steyer calls out SC Senator Graham A new political ad from billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer calls out South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new political ad from billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer calls out South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Shortly after announcing his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, billionaire activist Tom Steyer is visiting South Carolina.

Steyer, who voters may recognize from the anti-President Donald Trump Need to Impeach campaign, will be visiting Charleston, North Charleston and Georgetown.

Friday, Steyer kicked off his trip with an education round table at Burke High School in Charleston at 10:30 a.m. After, Steyer will head to Hannibal’s Kitchen Downtown for a round table with local black leaders.

Later Friday afternoon, Steyer will do a walking tour in North Charleston, which will begin at the local community resource center on Azalea Drive.

Saturday, Steyer will kick off his day with a meet and greed at Kudu Coffee and Craft Been in Charleston at 9:45 a.m.

His last stop will be in Georgetown at Aunny’s Restaurant at noon Saturday.

Steyer focused last year on his Need to Impeach campaign, which aimed at convincing lawmakers to impeach Trump. The multi-million dollar ad campaign attracted millions of signatures and even the attention of Trump himself, who called Steyer a “lunatic,” in a tweet.