Jill Biden to stump for former vice president in SC this weekend

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin watches as Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden embrace before speaking to supporters during his first campaign stop in South Carolina at the Hyatt Park Community Center in Columbia. 5/4/19 tglantz@thestate.com

Just a few weeks after her husband swung through South Carolina, Jill Biden will be stopping in the Palmetto State this weekend, according to a statement from the Biden campaign.

Touting former Vice President Joe Biden’s proposals, Jill Biden will be visiting Summerville and North Charleston for campaign events.

Jill Biden will kick off the weekend Friday by traveling to Summerville for a meet and greet. The event will take place at a home on Marion Avenue, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

To attend the event, residents can RSVP online.

Saturday, Jill Biden will head to North Charleston to canvass for Joe Biden and kick off a phone bank event.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m., and residents who want to attend can RSVP online.