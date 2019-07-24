2020 hopeful’s wife hits campaign trail in SC

‘We have to figure out how to govern this country’: Senator gives his take on American issues U.S. Senator Michael Bennett of Colorado spoke to several dozen voters at a York County home Saturday about climate change, health care and education. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Senator Michael Bennett of Colorado spoke to several dozen voters at a York County home Saturday about climate change, health care and education.

Taking her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign season, Susan Daggett will visit South Carolina to stump for her husband, U.S. Senator and presidential hopeful Michael Bennet, according to a statement from Bennet’s campaign.

Daggett will campaign in Charleston on Wednesday, appearing at several events that are not open to the larger public, according to the campaign.

Her stops include meeting with community leaders, holding round tables with teachers and speaking with environmental leaders. Daggett is a lawyer who previously focused on environmental advocacy while working for for the Rocky Mountain office of Earthjustice. She currently works as the Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Land Use Institute, as well as a law professor at the University of Denver.

Daggett will also tour the American College of the Building Arts. Her last stop in Charleston will be for a house party.

“As someone who grew up in a rural area that was all-too-often ignored by Washington, I know Michael truly has the right agenda to build opportunity for every American,” Daggett said. “I’m looking forward to meeting South Carolinians to hear what is on their minds and share Michael’s vision for restoring our ability to solve the problems we face as a country.”