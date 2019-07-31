Cory Booker schedules town hall in South Carolina

2020 hopeful Cory Booker visits Toliver’s Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, SC U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, visited Toliver's Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, South Carolina, in June to speak to black voters as he campaigns to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, visited Toliver's Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, South Carolina, in June to speak to black voters as he campaigns to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

Days after participating in the Detroit Democratic presidential debate, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey will be returning to South Carolina.

On Monday, the Democratic presidential hopeful will be the latest candidate to participate in a town hall series hosted by S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, according to a Tweet from the Charleston Democrat.

The event will take place at the International Longshoremen’s Hall on Morrison Drive in Charleston.

“Let’s show a warm South Carolina welcome to US Senator @CoryBooker for our next participant in the Presidential Town Hall Series,” Kimpson tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Fired-up at the union call with Cory!”

Kimpson previously hosted former Vice President Joe Biden during a series event on July 7.

The stop will be Booker’s ninth visit to the state since entering the race for the Democratic nomination.

He’s struggled to gain traction among S.C. Democratic voters, according to polls.

