Biden to participate in long-standing South Carolina tradition during campaign stop

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters in Columbia at the Hyatt Park Community Center

Former Vice President and frontrunner for the Democratic Presidential nomination Joe Biden will be joining in a South Carolina tradition that dates back almost 150 years during one of his next stops in the Palmetto State.

Biden is slated to speak at the Galivants Ferry Stump, a Democratic Party event that dates back to 1876, according to a statement from stump officials.

Organizers hope to draw more presidential contenders to the event, and have invited several top tier candidates, event spokeswoman Sally Howard said.

Though the event typically takes place in the spring of election years, this election cycle’s stump has been moved up to Sept. 16, so it can be held before South Carolina’s Democratic primary, according to the statement. Biden will be accompanied by live bluegrass music and festival food.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The event will take place at the Pee Dee Farms General Store in Galivants Ferry.