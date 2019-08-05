2020 hopeful to focus on 1-95 corridor during latest stop

‘We have to figure out how to govern this country’: Senator gives his take on American issues U.S. Senator Michael Bennett of Colorado spoke to several dozen voters at a York County home Saturday about climate change, health care and education. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Senator Michael Bennett of Colorado spoke to several dozen voters at a York County home Saturday about climate change, health care and education.

U.S. Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bennet will be returning to South Carolina.

The Colorado Senator’s trip will focus on the Interstate 95 corridor, where he will speak about segregation and education, according to a statement from his campaign.

Tuesday, Bennet — a former superintendent — will kick off his trip with an education round table in Summerton. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will take place at the Clarendon School District Community Resource Center.

Later that day, Bennet will have a lunch at JK’s House of Ribs with local leaders in Manning. At 1 p.m., Bennet will hold a meet and greet at the restaurant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tuesday night, Bennet will have another meet and greet in Georgetown. He will be meeting with local Democrats at 6:30 p.m.