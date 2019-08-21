Kamala Harris’ campaign, husband double down on 2020 push at SC universities

Kamala Harris, democratic candidate, visits Myrtle Beach Kamala Harris, democratic presidential candidate visits the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina on July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris, democratic presidential candidate visits the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina on July 8, 2019.

Just months after announcing her campaign would be focusing on South Carolina’s historically black colleges, Kamala Harris is expanding her efforts to entice and organize young voters at more than a dozen other universities in the Palmetto State.

The push will kick off this weekend as Doug Emhoff, the 2020 hopeful’s husband, hits the campaign trail to help organize Clemson University students, according to a statement from the Harris campaign.

Emhoff, also a lawyer, will make an appearance at the Upstate university’s campus Saturday.

Harris’ program is focused on collecting student volunteers and voter commitments and scheduling follow-up meetings with students interested in learning more about the campaign, according to the statement. Campaign staff will also meet with “campus captains” who are in charge of organizing for the campaign on campus ahead of the 2020 election.

Though Emhoff will appear only in Clemson, other Harris campaign staffers will visit Allen University, Lander University, Furman University, Greenville Technical College, the University of South Carolina Upstate, S.C. State University, USC Aiken, USC’s main campus in Columbia, the College of Charleston, Coker University, Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Georgetown Technical College and Winthrop University.

Harris has long made universities a focus in her quest to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Earlier this summer, the campaign announced it would zero in on historically black colleges and universities, organizing student groups, including fraternities and sororities.