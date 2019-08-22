Nikki Haley for Vice President? Former SC governor addresses the rumors

From SC Governor to UN Ambassador: Nikki Haley’s year in review Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley quickly gained national and international attention as America's Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley submitted her resignation as UN Ambassador on October 9, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley quickly gained national and international attention as America's Ambassador to the United Nations. Haley submitted her resignation as UN Ambassador on October 9, 2018.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wants to put the rumors to rest: She will not vie for a spot on Republican Donald Trump’s re-election ticket in 2020.

The Lexington Republican and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations tweeted Wednesday about speculation she was pushing to replace Vice President Mike Pence as Trump’s No. 2.

“Vice President (Mike) Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years,” Haley tweeted. “He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

In June, Trump himself confirmed that Pence would be his running mate in 2020. He later added in an interview with Fox Business that he loved Haley and that she would be “a part of my campaign.”

The 2020 election cycle has featured heavy speculation about Haley’s political future, ranging from a Trump-Haley ticket to the Palmetto State Republican challenging Trump for president herself. Each time, Haley has denied the rumors.

In October 2018, a poll showed Haley as the strongest potential primary challenger for the incumbent president. The poll — paid for by the conservative, but anti-Trump nonprofit Defend Democracy Together — showed that 52 percent of early primary state voters said they would consider picking Haley over Trump.

Even if Haley does not appear on a ticket in 2020, her influence might still be felt across the country.

In June, Haley headed to Iowa to stump for fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Haley appeared at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser.

Haley also recently rallied voters for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado.