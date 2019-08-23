Elections
After El Paso shooting, 2020 Democrat O’Rourke returns to South Carolina to campaign
Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke draws hundreds in Rock Hill
For the first time since June, former Congressman and 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will return to South Carolina.
O’Rourke will visit the College of Charleston Monday to participate in the school’s Bully Pulpit Series, according to a statement from the former congressman’s campaign.
The Texas Democrat will speak at 7 p.m. at the Stern Center Garden.
During his return to South Carolina, O’Rourke will strike a different tone than in previous stops. After his hometown of El Paso, Texas, was rocked by a mass shooting at a local Walmart, O’Rourke has become more outspoken and direct about calling out hate groups such as white supremacists.
Police have said the El Paso shooter posted a manifesto online shortly before the shooting containing white supremacist ideology.
The trip marks O’Rourke’s fifth trip to South Carolina.
