After El Paso shooting, 2020 Democrat O’Rourke returns to South Carolina to campaign

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke draws hundreds in Rock Hill Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. O'Rourke was met by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and members of the Friendship Nine before visiting a large crowd at Amelie's Bakery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. O'Rourke was met by Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys and members of the Friendship Nine before visiting a large crowd at Amelie's Bakery.

For the first time since June, former Congressman and 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will return to South Carolina.

O’Rourke will visit the College of Charleston Monday to participate in the school’s Bully Pulpit Series, according to a statement from the former congressman’s campaign.

The Texas Democrat will speak at 7 p.m. at the Stern Center Garden.

During his return to South Carolina, O’Rourke will strike a different tone than in previous stops. After his hometown of El Paso, Texas, was rocked by a mass shooting at a local Walmart, O’Rourke has become more outspoken and direct about calling out hate groups such as white supremacists.

Police have said the El Paso shooter posted a manifesto online shortly before the shooting containing white supremacist ideology.

The trip marks O’Rourke’s fifth trip to South Carolina.