Bernie Sanders to bring his Green New Deal plan to South Carolina campaign stop
After visiting the Midlands earlier this month, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will return to South Carolina Thursday for a two-day trip.
The U.S. senator from Vermont will make X stops in the Pee Dee and will focus on climate change, according to a statement from his campaign.
Sanders will hold a town hall Thursday in Myrtle Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event at Chapin Park on North Kings Highway.
On Friday, Sanders will hold a shrimp and grits breakfast in Georgetown at the Beck Recreation Center. The event will start at 9 a.m., but doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
Sanders released a $16.3 trillion plan to fight climate change last week. His plan — which he’s calling the Green New Deal after the same-named congressional proposal — is focused on curbing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating fossil fuel use by 2050.
