2020 hopeful Kamala Harris to return to Columbia to visit historically black college

U.S. senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will return to South Carolina next month to participate in a forum held at Benedict College, a historically black college in Columbia.

The California Democrat is expected to speak at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum on Oct. 26 and 27. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the National Black Police Association are hosting the forum.

The forum will focus on criminal justice reform and how it affects the African American community. The day and time Harris will be speaking has not yet been confirmed.

Harris has a long history in the field of criminal justice, serving as the Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017 and the U.S. District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. Though her work has been praised, it has also been criticized for being inconsistent.

For example, Harris worked to champion programs that reduced recidivism and diverted residents away from prison time. But she also opposed a bill that would require the Attorney General’s office to investigate all police shootings. Most of her criticism falls around not consistently following progressive causes during her time as a prosecutor.

The forum will mark Harris’ first visit to Benedict College.