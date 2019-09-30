Kamala Harris to return to SC for jamboree

Meet the Candidate: Kamala Harris Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will return to South Carolina to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

The California Democrat will visit the Palmetto State Saturday to speak to 2020 voters in North Charleston and Beaufort County, according to a statement from her campaign.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Harris will speak at the Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree. The event will take place at The Bend in North Charleston.

Later that afternoon, Harris will travel to Beaufort County to host a town hall. The event’s location has yet to be announced, but doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

The trip marks Harris’ 11th campaign stop in South Carolina.