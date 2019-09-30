Elections

Kamala Harris to return to SC for jamboree

Meet the Candidate: Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. By
Up Next
Kamala Harris is winning fans as a U.S. senator from California. Here's a quick look at the 2020 presidential contender. By

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will return to South Carolina to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

The California Democrat will visit the Palmetto State Saturday to speak to 2020 voters in North Charleston and Beaufort County, according to a statement from her campaign.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Harris will speak at the Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree. The event will take place at The Bend in North Charleston.

Later that afternoon, Harris will travel to Beaufort County to host a town hall. The event’s location has yet to be announced, but doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

The trip marks Harris’ 11th campaign stop in South Carolina.

Follow more of our reporting on First in the South
See all 10 stories
Profile Image of Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch
Emily Bohatch helps cover South Carolina’s government for The State. She also updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.
  Comments  