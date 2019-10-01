Former Congressman sues SC Republican Party over canceled primary

SHARE COPY LINK

After voting to cancel their party’s primary in early September, the South Carolina Republican Party is facing a challenge to their decision in court.

The party was sued Tuesday by non-profit United to Protect Democracy on behalf of former Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis and Mount Pleasant businessman Frank Heindel, who said the state’s GOP broke S.C. law and its own rules by voting to cancel the 2020 Republican primary, according to documents filed in a Richland County court.

“I’m a life-long Republican, who has served as both an elected member of the House of Representatives as well as a party official,” Inglis said in a statement released by Protect Democracy, “I’m participating in this lawsuit because the cancelation of the primary by a small handful of party insiders denied me — and every other South Carolina Republican — our voice in defining what the Republican Party is and who it supports. I’m fighting for all of us to get our voices back.”

United to Protect Democracy is a non-profit focused on executive branch accountability.

Inglis and Heindel argued that, by canceling the primary, the S.C. Republican Party “deprived” them of the ability to vote for their preferred candidate in “South Carolina’s famous (and particularly influential) ‘First in the South’ primary.”

“It didn’t have to be this way,” the lawsuit read.

Though South Carolina law does not require parties to hold a primary, Inglis and Heindel argue the state party did not follow the correct process to cancel the primary.

South Carolina law requires political parties to follow their own rules when it comes to primary elections, and the S.C. GOP bylaws state that the party must decide “within two years prior to each presidential election year,” whether to hold a primary.

State law also outlines how parties can switch from a primary nomination process to a convention nomination process. Inglis and Heindel argue that the S.C. GOP is violating that part of the law as well.

“Instead, the State Executive Committee has chosen which candidate to support by fiat, and in doing so, excluded Republican voters from the process entirely,” the lawsuit reads.

The group is seeking a permanent injunction against canceling the primary.

Officials from the S.C. Republican Party “don’t comment on pending legal matters,” spokesman Joe Jackson said.

On Sept. 7, the S.C. GOP executive committee voted 43-1 to cancel the primary. Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement after the vote, it was not unusual for a party to cancel its primary when it has an incumbent in the White House.

But that isn’t always the case. In 1992, South Carolina held a Republican primary when incumbent President George H.W. Bush was running against conservative commentator Pat Buchanan and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

After the vote to cancel the primary, President Donald Trump’s Republican opponents voiced their displeasure with the system and deprioritized campaigning in the Palmetto State.