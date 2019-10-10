Kamala Harris returns to SC for cook-out, homecoming campaign stops

SHARE COPY LINK

Marking her 12th visit to South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will return to the Palmetto State next week to meet with voters as part of her 2020 presidential campaign.

During her trip, Harris will make stops in Orangeburg, Aiken County and West Columbia, according to a statement from her campaign.

Harris will kick off her weekend on Oct. 18 with a cook-off in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg County Democratic Party Betty Henderson Elected Officials and Candidates Cook-Off will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the county fairgrounds.

Saturday, the senator from California will head to South Carolina State University to celebrate homecoming with students at about 11:30 a.m.

Harris will also host a town hall in Aiken County Saturday at 4:45 p.m., but details on where the event will take place have not been released.

Sunday, Harris will attend church services at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.