Graham campaign touts record fundraising in latest haul

SHARE COPY LINK

Lindsey Graham’s national visibility as a powerful Republican lawmaker and ally of President Donald Trump continues to pay off.

The U.S. senator from South Carolina raised $3.9 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2019, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

The sum breaks records, according to his campaign: It’s the most money Graham has ever raised in this three-month window, which comes after personal bests in the year’s two previous fundraising periods.

It also marks the biggest quarterly haul of any candidate in South Carolina history, according to his campaign.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Most notable, Graham’s third quarter showing is stronger than that of any other Republican U.S. Senate candidate up for reelection in 2020, including Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate Majority Leader.

“Our record-setting support demonstrates the widespread appreciation for Senator Graham’s leadership with confirming conservative judges, keeping America safe, and growing our economy,” said Graham’s campaign manager, Scott Farmer, in a statement. “No matter what the national Democrats and liberal Super PACs throw at us, the people of South Carolina have Senator Graham’s back.”

Graham is running for reelection at a time when he has never been more popular among the conservative base, won over by his continued support for Trump — who is now under threat of impeachment — and his viral defense last year of then-embattled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He is collecting cash from approving supporters, but there is also recognition that Graham is facing his first viable Democratic challenger, assuming former state party chairman Jaime Harrison becomes his party’s nominee.

Harrison, who has the endorsement of the national Democratic fundraising apparatus, is also shattering fundraising records, raking in $2.2 million between July and September of this year.

Though engineer Joe Reynolds and businessman Michael LaPierre are challenging Graham in the Republican primary, neither pose a serious threat.

Graham has not yet filed his detailed fundraising report for the third quarter, due midnight Tuesday with the Federal Elections Commission.

This story will be updated.