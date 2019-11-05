Elections
Live results from Lexington County elections
Results from various Lexington County municipal elections are trickling in. Here’s the latest:
Batesburg-Leesville
District 2: Olin E. Gambrell
District 4: Charles Simpkins (6), Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon (1)
District 6: Chris Derrick (4), Twonna Williamson (0), Paul Wise (2)
District 8: Eric Gambrell (1), Bob D. Hall (0)
Chapin
At-large: Mike Clonts (4), Kay Hollis (1)
Irmo
Mayor: Hardy King (9), Barry Walker, Sr. (22), Mike Ward (9), Write-in (1)
At-large: Kelly Busch (22), Dan Newbanks (7), Mark Pouliot (9), Erik Sickinger (27), Julius Waites (14)
Referendum 1: Yes (15), No (26)
Referendum 2: Yes (11), No (30)
Referendum 3: Yes (13), No (27)
Pelion
At-large: Write-in (8)
Pine Ridge
At-large: Daniel Davis (1), Beth Spires Sturkie (2)
Springdale
At-large: Viki Sox Fecas (3), Steve Hallman (2), Cory Hook (3)
Summit
Mayor: David Reese (34)
At-large: Mike Hartley (33), Neal Petty (32)
Swansea
District 3: Michael G. Luongo (2)
District 4: Doris W. Simmons, Ray Spires
West Columbia
Mayor: Madison Duncan (52), Tem Miles (178)
District 2: Robert Trevor Bedell (29), Write-in (2)
District 4: Joseph Dickey (87), Ronnie Lindler (75)
District 6: Jimmy Brooks (14)
District 8: Jan Anderson (1), Rod Lorick (0), David Benjamin Moye (1), Dave Shaw (5)
Related: Meet the candidates who ran in the Midlands this year
This story was last updated at 8:15 p.m. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments