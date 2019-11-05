Elections

Live results from Lexington County elections

Lexington County, SC

Results from various Lexington County municipal elections are trickling in. Here’s the latest:

Batesburg-Leesville

District 2: Olin E. Gambrell

District 4: Charles Simpkins (6), Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon (1)

District 6: Chris Derrick (4), Twonna Williamson (0), Paul Wise (2)

District 8: Eric Gambrell (1), Bob D. Hall (0)

Chapin

At-large: Mike Clonts (4), Kay Hollis (1)

Irmo

Mayor: Hardy King (9), Barry Walker, Sr. (22), Mike Ward (9), Write-in (1)

At-large: Kelly Busch (22), Dan Newbanks (7), Mark Pouliot (9), Erik Sickinger (27), Julius Waites (14)

Referendum 1: Yes (15), No (26)

Referendum 2: Yes (11), No (30)

Referendum 3: Yes (13), No (27)

Pelion

At-large: Write-in (8)

Pine Ridge

At-large: Daniel Davis (1), Beth Spires Sturkie (2)

Springdale

At-large: Viki Sox Fecas (3), Steve Hallman (2), Cory Hook (3)

Summit

Mayor: David Reese (34)

At-large: Mike Hartley (33), Neal Petty (32)

Swansea

District 3: Michael G. Luongo (2)

District 4: Doris W. Simmons, Ray Spires

West Columbia

Mayor: Madison Duncan (52), Tem Miles (178)

District 2: Robert Trevor Bedell (29), Write-in (2)

District 4: Joseph Dickey (87), Ronnie Lindler (75)

District 6: Jimmy Brooks (14)

District 8: Jan Anderson (1), Rod Lorick (0), David Benjamin Moye (1), Dave Shaw (5)

This story was last updated at 8:15 p.m. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

