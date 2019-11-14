2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg ups SC investment with $2 million ad buy

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is ramping up his investment in South Carolina.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign announced Thursday it would spend $2 million in the Palmetto State on radio advertisements.

The ad focuses on Buttigieg’s military record and service in Afghanistan, contrasting his credentials with that of President Donald Trump — never served in the military and received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War due to bone spurs.

The 60-second radio spot will also brush on Buttigeig’s vision for his presidency, including passing gun-related laws and taking on systemic racism.

The ad, which is the first of Buttigieg’s campaign in South Carolina, started playing Thursday.