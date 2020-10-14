Graham campaign sets a Senate Republican fundraising record in SC’s competitive race

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham brought in $28 million during the third quarter, an all time record for Senate Republicans.

The amount is still about half of the $57 million raised by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison raised in third quarter.

Most of the money in the race has come from outside of the state.

“Senator Graham is incredibly grateful for the tremendous support he has received,” said T.W. Arrighi, the communications director for Graham’s campaign. “Our campaign will have the resources we need to get our message out to voters, which is especially important now that unions and radical groups that support ‘Defunding the Police’ are running millions of dollars in false ads attacking Senator Graham.”

Through the second quarter of this year, Graham brought in $30.9 million, according to the Federal Elections Commission. The third quarter haul brings his total for the cycle to more than $58 million.

It is still dwarfed by Harrison’s total haul of $86 million.

In recent weeks Graham even said in Fox News appearances that he is getting “killed” financially, and began plugging his website for contributions. It is the same thing Harrison has done during his television appearances.

Republican super PACs have started advertising in South Carolina to help close the television advertising deficit Graham is facing.

However, between the two candidates alone, about $144 million could be spent fighting over the Senate seat in the traditionally Republican state.

