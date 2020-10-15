Richland poll workers who signed up after June primary fear another election breakdown

Feeling called to civic action by the “disaster” that was the Richland County primary election this past June, CJ Tamasco signed up to be a poll worker for the November general election the very next day.

She’d read coverage of the severe poll worker shortage that had forced county officials to combine numerous polling sites, overwhelming precincts and creating hours-long lines that left some voters waiting as late as midnight to cast ballots, and wanted to ensure nothing like that would happen in November.

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, however, Tamasco remains concerned about the possibility of a primary repeat and said her experience dealing with the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration office the past four months has left her — and many of her friends who signed up to be poll workers — feeling incredibly frustrated.

“A really big disconnect for us is how many times we’ve heard that Richland is in desperate need of its citizens to step up and become poll workers to avoid a mess in November,” Tamasco wrote in a Sept. 10 email to state and local lawmakers in which she expressed her concerns about the experience.

“It’s hard not to feel gaslit when all throughout this process, I’ve had to fight tooth and nail for any scrap of information about the status of my application (and my friends’) when so much of this could be solved with clear and consistent communication.”

Tamasco and multiple other first-time poll workers who spoke to The State this month about their experiences described a disorganized and disjointed process that required considerable time and initiative to navigate and has not adequately prepared them to work the polls on Election Day.

“The whole process is just alarming,” Tamasco said. “At every turn, I’ve had to ask what the next step is.”

Richland County elections director Alexandria Stephens did not respond to multiple requests from The State for comment about poll worker training or her preparations for the general election.

However, speaking during a county elections board meeting last Friday, she said her office had assigned 2,162 poll managers to work on Nov. 3 and was planning to set up training for an additional 550 workers who could be deployed on Election Day, if needed.

Roughly half of the assigned poll managers are first-timers.

Stephens, who in September told The State her goal was to deploy 1,800 poll managers on Election Day, said last week that she’d ramped up assignments “just to be on the safe side,” due to the number of workers who had dropped out in recent days.

She said at the meeting that the county had enough poll workers for Nov. 3, but encouraged anyone interested in working future elections to sign up.

Duncan Buell, a University of South Carolina professor who specializes in election technology and serves as vice chair of Richland County’s elections board, told The State he hadn’t heard any concerns from first-time poll managers, but acknowledged it was likely very difficult for the elections staff to respond quickly to the outpouring of inquiries they had received from people interested in serving.

“I know the staff had been working and had been answering calls, but it’s also true they have been swamped with people volunteering,” he said. “From everything I’ve been told, the staff has been making many, many, many, many phone calls and working with people.”

Buell said he thought the county was doing “about as well as one could expect” in preparing for what is likely to be a huge turnout on Election Day and expressed the utmost confidence in Stephens, an experienced elections official from Alabama who was hired shortly after the June primary debacle.

“Yes, it’s possible there will be problems,” on Election Day, he said. “But I think Alexandria is doing just about everything that is necessary to make sure this comes off successfully.”

Communication point of frustration

Three first-time poll workers who spoke to The State said their biggest issue has been an inability to get clear answers, or often any answers, from Richland elections officials despite their repeated attempts to contact them.

They tell a similar story of answering the county’s call to serve as poll workers out of a desire to ensure that Richland avoids the sorts of problems that have so frequently plagued the county on Election Days past, but feeling left in the dark throughout the process.

The volunteer poll workers reported receiving no confirmation email when they applied to be poll managers and being unsure if their application had been received or was being processed. Months later, and often after having to follow up multiple times, they were instructed to submit employment paperwork, but given no indication it had been successfully processed or notified about next steps.

Lauren Haynes said she followed up a week after submitting her employment paperwork because she hadn’t heard anything and was informed only after she inquired that there had been a problem with what she had submitted and told she needed to resend it.

Tamasco said she made an appointment to fill out employment information, but was told when she arrived at the elections office that the person she needed to see was not in the office and she would need to return later.

“They put this call out and said there was this shortage of poll workers and made it seem like it was very important,” said Kate Blanton, who applied to be a poll manager in June. “Yet when people come forward and want to help and are excited and energized, they can’t get the information they need to be successful. And that’s super frustrating.”

After applying online in June, Blanton said she heard nothing until early August, when she was asked to come in and fill out employment paperwork. She filled out the documents, but heard nothing further, so on Sept. 29, five weeks from the election, she reached out again to ask about next steps.

The next day she said she received an emailed response telling her that information about training would be forthcoming, and was given an account ID and password to use for online poll manager training.

Blanton has started the online training, which consists of self-directed video modules, but said she had yet to hear anything about the in-person or Zoom training that is required for all first-time workers.

She followed up Monday to ask about in-person training and about obtaining the poll worker handbook she was supposed to reference during her online training, but had not received. She said Wednesday that she had yet to hear back.

“I’m a pretty patient person,” Blanton said. “But we’re at the point where we’re 3-4 weeks away from the election. I should know what I’m doing by now, or at least have an idea. I think the call for volunteers is not matching up with the expectation for communicating with those volunteers.”

Haynes, a friend of Tamasco’s who attended a Zoom training for poll managers last week, described the experience as a “huge mess.”

The 2 1/2-hour training, which Haynes and Tamasco both attended, was led by a presenter who never identified herself by name and rushed through slides with little explanation, Tamasco said.

Attendees who connected to the training through Zoom were unable to hear or make sense of large portions of the training because it was delivered primarily to an in-person audience while being streamed simultaneously using the video communications software, both said.

“The presenter would engage with the in-person group and get off on tangents or answer questions we couldn’t hear or make sense of on the virtual call,” Haynes said.

When the Zoom attendees asked via chat for someone to clarify what was being discussed, they were told it was too difficult to keep up or convey the information, she said.

Both Haynes and Tamasco said elections officials spent a portion of the training venting about not having the appropriate electronic pollbook technology and being unsure if there would be time to train poll workers on it once it arrives.

“It was very unprofessional,” said Haynes, who lamented that she left the training feeling more stressed and unsure about her Election Day duties than she was going in.

The state’s elections agency also has received complaints about Richland’s operation.

South Carolina Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said he’d received complaints from prospective poll managers who reported not being contacted by Richland County elections officials after applying to work and consistently having trouble reaching elections staff.

He said such complaints have been common in Richland County since before Stephens’ tenure and partially attributed the consolidation of polling locations in June to elections officials’ failure to implement a process for communicating, training and assigning poll workers.

Whitmire said his office had been in touch with Stephens about those issues over the past couple months and believed she was committed to working on fixes.

“Even if a poll manager is not being used, you need to reach out to them and thank them for their application, just so they hear something,” he said. “If you are using them, they need to know, ‘Thank you, you’ll be contacted soon about your options for training.’ That had been an issue in the past as far as communication with poll managers. The director is aware of it, she’s communicated to us that she’s taken steps to improve that process.”

Veteran poll worker encourages patience

Nancy Brock, who has been a Richland County poll manager for 35 years and serves as assistant clerk — second in command — at her polling place, said she understood the frustration first-time poll managers might feel about the process, but advised them to be patient.

A significant amount of work goes into training and assigning poll workers under normal circumstances, but it’s especially taxing for the skeleton crew of elections officials to prepare for an election amid a global pandemic that has limited the ability to train workers in person and substantially altered the voting process, she said.

“I can understand why these people are frustrated, but they must take into consideration that there are certain precautions and logistics that have to be dealt with before they can receive an assignment, where to work and where to train,” she said.

Brock said the online training modules are great, but that even with the best possible training, workers will have to do a significant amount of learning on the job.

She recommended that first-timers arrive on time and seek out veteran poll managers for guidance on Election Day. Processing voters quickly is the priority, Brock said, but when experienced poll managers have time they are usually happy to mentor rookies.

“It’s one of those cases where you really need to experience an election before you know what you’re doing,” she said. “Because sometimes everything that can go wrong will go wrong.”

Tamasco said she sure hopes all first-time poll managers are paired with veterans on Election Day because otherwise, “it’s going to be bad.”

“It would be a travesty if we get to Nov. 3 and this is a mess,” she said.