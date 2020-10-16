Graham hits campaign trail after Barrett hearing, urging SC to ‘vote’

With the shine of completing Supreme Court nominee’s Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged 40 to 50 supporters in North Charleston Friday to tune next week for a committee vote.

“Judge Barrett is giving hope to every young woman who suffers at times being conservative, unashamedly pro life, (and) embracing their faith,” Graham said. “So I want to thank President Trump for nominating Judge Barrett. I want to thank the Republicans on the committee for acting as a team, and I appreciate that this was not a Kavanaugh hearing to my Democratic colleagues.”

Graham made the comments at a Get out the Vote rally in North Charleston on Friday standing alongside S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick and State Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Graham faces the toughest election battle of his career against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Both have raised record amounts of cash, and polls have shown the race is close. However, this week the New York Times and Morning Consult polling outfit have Graham leading by six points.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired the Barrett hearings this week as Senate Republicans look to confirm her shortly before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The full Senate expects to vote on Barrett’s nomination the week of Oct. 26.

“Elections matter, Drew,” Graham said. “Without this Senate majority, without President Trump winning in 2016, there would be no Judge Barrett.”