Harrison’s SC Senate campaign cash haul surpasses $100M in bid to unseat Graham

Democratic Senate challenger Jaime Harrison surpassed the $100 million mark raised in his bid to unseat three-term Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham.

During the first two weeks of October, Harrison’s campaign took in about $22 million, bringing his haul for the cycle to $108 million, according to reports to the Federal Election Commission. Harrison’s campaign which has spent money almost as quickly as it’s been coming in. Harrison had $3.5 million cash on hand as of Oct. 14.

Graham’s campaign says it took in $14.8 million during the first half of the month, bringing its haul to more than $74 million for the cycle.

Graham’s team had $13 million cash on hand as of Oct. 14, the campaign said.

For both candidates, who make regular appearances on cable news channels, much of their contributions have come from out of state.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both Harrison and Graham have raised record amounts for their parties in the third quarter in this high-profile race, which has captured national attention.

The Buzz on SC Politics Newsletter Click here to sign up

A recent Morning Consult poll showed Harrison was up two points over Graham. However, a poll by the New York Times/Siena College gave Graham a six-point advantage.

Polls showing the race is close have fueled the campaign cash race, and have led to a flood of television, radio and digital advertising. Outside groups also are spending millions in the state in an effort to sway voters in the traditionally conservative state.

Harrison’s haul gives him the record for most money raised in a Senate campaign in the history of the country, surpassing Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s $85 million. Much of Scott’s fundraising was his own money.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER