School board candidate says his name is not appearing on some ballots

A school board candidate for Richland 1 school board said his name is not appearing on some ballots.

Jonathan Milling, an incumbent in the at-large Richland 1 seat, made that announcement in an email to supporters Monday after receiving reports from a supporter that his name did not appear on the ballot when he or she went to vote at the Masonic Temple.

“If it affects one, it could affect a lot, and it could impact the race,” Milling said.

When Milling was elected in a landslide during a 2019 New Year’s Eve special election, he received more than 5,600 votes.

“I’m trying to figure out what needs to be done and what can be done,” Milling said.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Milling said he reported the issue to the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. An official from the board said there were issues with voters not noticing the school board race on the back of the ballot, but that he had not heard of Milling specifically being left off the list of candidates on the ballot.

“We have heard other people say they didn’t find Milling on the ballot, but I think we have resolved that all of those (issues) were...the question of looking at the other side,” said Duncan Buell, the board’s vice-chair. “I have not heard of Milling not being on the list of candidates for school board.”

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC election FAQ: Absentee voting in South Carolina October 22, 2020 3:30 PM