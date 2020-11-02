Wilson vs. Boroughs? Here’s a guide to SC’s 2nd Congressional District race

So, it’s Election Day, you live in South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, and you still don’t know who to vote for.

That’s okay. Welcome to The State’s Procrastinator’s Guide to the SC-2 Election.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, who’s served in Congress since 2001, is facing his toughest competition in years. Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, formerly a U.S. Department of Justice attorney, has caught the eyes of donors, bringing in more money each quarter than the Springdale Republican.

Though Boroughs is winning the cash race, it’s hard to know where the candidates actually stand with voters. No reliable polling has been publicly released about the race in the 2nd District.

Want to know more? We’ve compiled a list of stories about both Boroughs and Wilson for you to read below.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But before you read on to learn more about the candidates, check out this article; it’ll fill you in on everything you need to know before you head to your local polling place.

If you’re not sure who’s going to be on your ballot, make sure to go to scvotes.gov and click “Get my sample ballot.” And if you want to read an exclusive questionnaire from the candidates, head on over to The State’s Voter Guide.

Required reading:

SC’s Joe Wilson defends record as Democrat Adair Boroughs takes jabs in SC-2 debate

What new predictions for SC’s House race between Joe Wilson, Adair Boroughs tell us

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Facing fight of his career, has SC’s Wilson done enough in 19 years to win reelection?

SC congressman calls for opponent to take ad down, calling it ‘patently false’

Touting GOP, blue-collar roots, this SC Democrat wants to flip a seat in Congress

Boroughs posts record fundraising numbers, topping opponent’s numbers from last 10 years

Democrat Boroughs says Joe Wilson’s vote against Columbia Canal funds was ‘betrayal’

SC-2 challenger Boroughs reports best fundraising quarter of the 2020 cycle

Democrat vying to unseat Republican Joe Wilson would have voted to impeach Trump

Boroughs brings in $205K in final quarter of 2019 in bid to challenge Joe Wilson

Old school campaigning meets new normal for SC Democrat Adair Boroughs

Joe Wilson’s Democratic challenger outraises him, but not by much