U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson declares victory in SC-2 race against Democrat Adair Boroughs

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson declared victory Tuesday night in his race against Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs, his toughest competitor in years.

“How proud is South Carolina, South Carolina could not be bought. $150 million and still the people of SC stood up for what’s right — limited government (and) expanded freedom,” he said, speaking to Republican supporters at the state GOP’s election night party.

Wilson declared himself the victor around 10:15 p.m. with just 27% of precincts reporting, but at the time, he had a sizable lead over Boroughs in those returns.

About an hour later, the Associated Press called the race for Wilson.

Boroughs campaign was not yet ready to concede Tuesday night after Wilson declared victory or after the AP called the race.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Less than half the votes have been counted. The people deserve to have their votes heard and we will be waiting for those votes to come in tomorrow and will update you all then! So thankful as always for your support,” Boroughs tweeted.

The win sends Wilson back to the U.S. House for a 10th full term representing the district, which includes parts of Aiken, Barnwell, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Wilson has faced a well-funded challenger for the first time in years. Boroughs consistently raised more money than Wilson, campaigning as a moderate Democrat who ran on her small town roots and history of public service.

Throughout the race, it was unclear where Wilson and Boroughs stood with voters as no significant polling was released publicly on the race, and traditional campaigning was curbed by COVID-19.

Wilson has consistently been favored to win the traditionally red district, though. It’s voters hadn’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. House since 1965, and the district went for President Donald Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 by almost 18 percentage points.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Wilson also has publicly supported Trump, appearing next to him at campaign events in the Palmetto State and standing by the president’s initiatives. During Trump’s impeachment hearings in the House, Wilson stood by the president, calling the effort a “hoax” and the proceedings “insulting.”

During the campaign, Boroughs threw punches at Wilson, specifically pointing out that the congressman has only successfully passed one bill on which he was the primary sponsor. Wilson hit back, reminding voters that he has successfully included his initiatives in larger bills, like the National Defense Authorization Act.

Wilson also ran on his record of performing constituent services. The congressman has always been known in the district as someone voters and local lawmakers can turn to to help get something done, such as expediting citizenship papers or helping South Carolinians abroad return home.

Reporter Christina L. Myers contributed.