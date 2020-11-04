Here’s who’s leading in SC Senate races in Lexington, Richland counties

The South Carolina State House 9/11/20 tglantz@thestate.com

As election night spilled into early Wednesday morning, all six incumbents in the Lexington and Richland Senate races had leads on their opponents, with races for the three Republicans — Sens. Shane Massey, Katrina Shealy and Ronnie Cromer — called Tuesday night.

However, with several precincts still needing to report vote totals, final results for Richland races were unavailable after midnight.

Republican Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, an attorney and Senate majority leader; pharmacist and small business owner Ronnie Cromer, R- Newberry; and insurance consultant Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, all won another term in the Legislature.

Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian, an attorney and former solicitor whose district includes sections of Irmo and Downtown Columbia, is vying for his second term in the state Senate.

Shortly after midnight with ballots yet to be counted and 56% of precincts reporting, Harpootlian had almost a 7 percentage point lead over his Republican opponent attorney Benjamin Dunn.

The S.C. Senate District 20 race between Harpootlian and Dunn was a rematch of the November 2018 special election where fewer than 2,000 votes separated the candidates.

Other South Carolina senators whose districts encompass parts of Lexington and Richland counties, too, will have to wait to see whether they have reclaimed more time in the South Carolina Legislature.

Sen. Mia McLeod, a communications consultant representing a northeast Columbia district, had about a 10 point lead with about a third of precincts reporting. She is seeking a second term, being challenged by Republican Lee Blatt, a former Richland deputy sheriff who is running for office for the first time.

Unofficial results showing 100% of precincts reporting had Sen. Nikki Setzler, a Lexington Democrat, ahead of Republican opponent and political newcomer Chris Smith in a district that includes Cayce and Lexington County, a jurisdiction that heavily favored President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.