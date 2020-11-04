Election Day votes are counted. Here’s who is up in the Richland 2 school board race

Two incumbents led the 10-person race to fill three seats on the Richland District 2 school board early Wednesday.

Monica Elkins led with 3,454 votes and 25% of precincts reporting. Lindsay Agostini was in second with 3,148 votes and challenger Lashonda McFadden was in third with 2,831 votes, according to state elections data.

The only other incumbent running, James Shadd, was in fourth place, with 2,404 votes.

All Richland 2 school board seats are elected on an at-large basis, which means school board members represent the entire Richland 2 district. Elected officials serve for four years.

What’s at stake?

With 28,000 students, Richland 2 is the largest school district in the S.C. Midlands and the fourth-largest school district in the state (behind Greenville, Charleston and Horry), according to S.C. Department of Education data. The district had a budget of $301 million last fiscal year, meaning board members will oversee more than $1 billion in public money throughout their four-year term.

What’s more, Richland 2 is in the midst of $467 million worth of bond projects that include new schools, safety upgrades, HVAC and roof repairs and more. The district will be paying on that debt for the next 15-20 years, according to a previous article from The State.

Richland 2 is facing pressure from parents and teachers about its plan to resume some in-person classes on Nov. 4. While many parents have pushed for the district to resume face-to-face classes, many teachers who say they have underlying health conditions also say their requests to work remotely have been denied, according to a previous article from The State.

The outraged teachers brought those concerns to a school board meeting last week demanding their requests for remote work be granted given their underlying conditions. The district has said it is sticking to its plans to reopen school based on the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus has uprooted all forms of education throughout the country, but has been especially devastating to Richland 2. After Superintendent Baron Davis tested positive for coronavirus and recovered, a 28-year-old Windsor Elementary School teacher died following complications of COVID-19.

The actual number of coronavirus cases in Richland 2 have been relatively low, as of Oct. 29. Of Richland 2’s 33 schools, only eight have had coronavirus cases and none have had more than 10 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. In the last 30 days, Richland 2 has seen cases at only one school, North Springs Elementary, where there were fewer than 5 employee cases.

That number will likely increase once Richland 2 resumes in-person classes, as it has for other school districts — such as Lexington 1 — that have increased in-person classes.

Here are the vote totals as of Tuesday night, by candidate and listed in alphabetical order:

Lindsay Agostini (incumbent): 3,148

Monica Elkins (incumbent): 3,454

Deon Jacobs: 987

Lashonda McFadden: 2,831

Rhonda Meisner: 1,300

James Mobley: 1,716

James Jamie Shadd (incumbent): 1,716

Lawrence Superstar Terry: 640

Dee Bell Williams: 1,889

Maryann Wright: 1,820